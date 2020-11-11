Jobs: Scoping Engineer
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Program Development Office has a great opportunity for an experienced engineer to contribute in the development of the Northwest Region highway construction program.
The Scoping and Estimating engineer will develop scope and estimates for future preservation, safety improvement and mobility projects that form the construction program. From field work for site investigation and collect data, to crafting a scope and estimate for a highway construction project – this position is an excellent career path for an innovative engineer.
See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK
