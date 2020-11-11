Jobs: Scoping Engineer

Wednesday, November 11, 2020

WSDOT
Scoping Engineer (Transportation Engineer 2)

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Program Development Office has a great opportunity for an experienced engineer to contribute in the development of the Northwest Region highway construction program. 

The Scoping and Estimating engineer will develop scope and estimates for future preservation, safety improvement and mobility projects that form the construction program. From field work for site investigation and collect data, to crafting a scope and estimate for a highway construction project – this position is an excellent career path for an innovative engineer. 

See link for more information, including details on how to apply: LINK



Posted by DKH at 12:55 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  