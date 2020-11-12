Hills Restaurant and Bar to be reborn as the Blackbird Cafe and Bar

By Cynthia Sheridan





Looking for a fresh start during the on-going pandemic, restaurant owner Chris Hill has opted for a new edition of Hill’s Restaurant in Richmond Beach.





Beginning December 1, 2020 customers will see some interesting changes.





Remodeling plans are well underway

Photo courtesy Chris Hill

The smartly renamed Blackbird Cafe and Bar will open at 6:30am with espresso and pastries offered at a remodeled serving bar.





This “countertop” style of service will continue through the day;

Lunch begins at 11:00am, offering salads, sandwiches and some grill items.

Happy hour, from 3 to 6pm will feature a fixed price appetizer plate as well as some reduced drink prices from the full bar menu.

Dinner available at 4pm. The dinner menu will include past favorites as well as some new tasty additions.



Sunday, November 15 is the last day for Hill’s Restaurant. The restaurant will close for two weeks of remodeling and open December 1st as the Blackbird Cafe.

The restaurant address is 1843 NW 195th St, Shoreline, WA 98177, on Richmond Beach Road, next to the Fire Education building.











