Help local families access online education for their children

There are families in your neighborhood with multiple children, and no financial means to improve their internet access beyond a single hotspot or traditional internet plan.



Multiple concurrent zoom meetings can quickly outstrip single internet connection – making it impossible for students to stay connected.



The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) is raising funds to purchase 200 hotspots for families with students in Shoreline Public Schools.





A gift of $250 will support one hotspot for a family for the rest of the school year.







We are halfway to our goal! Please consider making a gift of any size, so we can reach our goal of 200 hotspots.

















**A special thank you to our educational partner, foundry10. Their generous donation allowed us to support 40 families!!