Help local families access online education for their children

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

There are families in your neighborhood with multiple children, and no financial means to improve their internet access beyond a single hotspot or traditional internet plan.

Multiple concurrent zoom meetings can quickly outstrip single internet connection – making it impossible for students to stay connected.

The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) is raising funds to purchase 200 hotspots for families with students in Shoreline Public Schools. 

A gift of $250 will support one hotspot for a family for the rest of the school year.


We are halfway to our goal! Please consider making a gift of any size, so we can reach our goal of 200 hotspots. 


**A special thank you to our educational partner, foundry10. Their generous donation allowed us to support 40 families!!



