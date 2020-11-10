Help local families access online education for their children
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Multiple concurrent zoom meetings can quickly outstrip single internet connection – making it impossible for students to stay connected.
The Shoreline Public Schools Foundation (SPSF) is raising funds to purchase 200 hotspots for families with students in Shoreline Public Schools.
A gift of $250 will support one hotspot for a family for the rest of the school year.
We are halfway to our goal! Please consider making a gift of any size, so we can reach our goal of 200 hotspots.
**A special thank you to our educational partner, foundry10. Their generous donation allowed us to support 40 families!!
