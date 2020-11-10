LFP Rotary gives a shout out to essential workers

Tuesday, November 10, 2020

LFP rotary members pose with LFP Police officers and staff
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

Fun was had by all... 12 eager LFP ROTARIANS showed up at city hall to give a GRATEFULNESS shout out to our LFP PD. A 30 second video was produced and posted on FB and Instagram.

Rotary showing appreciation for Albertson's workers
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary

We then skipped across the parking lot (I drove 😜), to honor our essential workers at Albertsons. We caused a stir, but got out of there fast, mask and all. 

I am continually grateful for my rotary family 🙏.

Robin Rotary



