LFP Rotary gives a shout out to essential workers
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
|LFP rotary members pose with LFP Police officers and staff
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
Fun was had by all... 12 eager LFP ROTARIANS showed up at city hall to give a GRATEFULNESS shout out to our LFP PD. A 30 second video was produced and posted on FB and Instagram.
|Rotary showing appreciation for Albertson's workers
Photo courtesy LFP Rotary
We then skipped across the parking lot (I drove 😜), to honor our essential workers at Albertsons. We caused a stir, but got out of there fast, mask and all.
I am continually grateful for my rotary family 🙏.
Robin Rotary
