ELEVATE, an online event to benefit survivors of sex trafficking or those at risk of being trafficked

But as Matthew Fairfax, Justice and Soul co-founder and President/CEO of Shoreline’s James Alan Salon and Spa points out, sex trafficking and exploitation “isn’t just there, the problem is right here in our backyard.”

That's why the foundation is gearing up to expand the training model and open a Salon and Academy in the Seattle area to help local survivors become self-sufficient and financially independent through a vocation in cosmetology.





Viewers will get transported to Cambodia where they will have a tour of the Salon and Academy, meet some of the students, hear their stories as well as hear from some other special guests such as Jane Wurwand, co-founder and chief visionary of Dermalogica and The International Dermal Institute post-graduate training centers.









is an hour-long program that will be informative, educational and also entertaining – with some highlight clips from past events and doorprizes. Jane Wurwand is a recognized entrepreneur and small business supporter whose advocacy for women’s economic empowerment has earned her a platform at The United Nations, The White House, and around the globe. ELEVATE is an hour-long program that will be informative, educational and also entertaining – with some highlight clips from past events and doorprizes.





ELEVATE also includes an online silent auction that will run from 9am Monday, November 16 to 4pm Sunday, November 22nd.



Register for ELEVATE through their website: www.justiceandsoul.org. Once registered, stay tuned for more communication from Justice and Soul. (they will text out the link to watch ELEVATE)



You can find more information on Foundation activities and programs at Once registered, stay tuned for more communication from Justice and Soul. (they will text out the link to watch ELEVATE)You can find more information on Foundation activities and programs at justiceandsoul.org .org or by emailing sarah@justiceandsoul.org . You can also follow the Foundation on Facebook and Instagram











