Dia de Muertos Virtual Latinx Art Exhibition

Thursday, November 5, 2020


Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council

Live Now - December 31st

Part of our Dia de Muertos celebration now includes a Virtual Latinx Art Exhibition showcasing artwork by 13 local latinx artists. All of the artwork is for sale or labeled as NFS (not for sale). 

Arturo Torres

Contributing artists include: Bruce Rivera, Arturo Torres, Joseph Géigel, Jose Trejo-Maya, Allicia Mullikin, Veronica Lund, Vivi Colelli (Rubio), Gabriel Marquez, Yessica Marquez, Abdy Velasquez, Dovey Martinez, Amaranta Sandys, and Elida DeHaan.

The artwork will be available to view and purchase now through December 31st. Thank you for supporting local artists!

Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net


The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.



