Dia de Muertos Virtual Latinx Art Exhibition
Thursday, November 5, 2020
Presented by the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council
Live Now - December 31st
Part of our Dia de Muertos celebration now includes a Virtual Latinx Art Exhibition showcasing artwork by 13 local latinx artists. All of the artwork is for sale or labeled as NFS (not for sale).
|Arturo Torres
Contributing artists include: Bruce Rivera, Arturo Torres, Joseph Géigel, Jose Trejo-Maya, Allicia Mullikin, Veronica Lund, Vivi Colelli (Rubio), Gabriel Marquez, Yessica Marquez, Abdy Velasquez, Dovey Martinez, Amaranta Sandys, and Elida DeHaan.
The artwork will be available to view and purchase now through December 31st. Thank you for supporting local artists!
Questions? Email Terri at programs@shorelinearts.net
The Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Arts Council is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts.
