COVID-19: Gov Inslee announces statewide restrictions for four weeks

Gov. Jay Inslee has announced a four-week statewide set of restrictions in response to the recent rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus in Washington and across the country.

The modified restrictions of restaurants, however, will take effect Wednesday, November 18 at 12:01am.To help mitigate financial impacts on businesses and their employees, the state will commit $50 million in aid. Businesses can also apply for Paycheck Protection Plan forgivable loans from the Small Business Administration, or from their local bank. If workers are kept in their jobs, the loans aren’t required to be paid back.Read the rest of the details on the governor's Medium page