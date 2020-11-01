Check smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms









Many new alarms have a ten year battery. While you don't need to change the battery on those, please (like all alarms) you should test them monthly.





If your alarms start chirping, they need new batteries. If they continue to chirp, they need to be replaced.













Our fire departments are sending out reminders that we need to change the batteries in our smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.As we change our clocks this weekend, those with regular batteries in their smoke alarms, should change them as well. Smoke alarms have an expiration date. After 10 years, it's time to change the whole thing.