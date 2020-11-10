Celebrate Green Shoreline Days

Volunteers at Twin Ponds Park

Photo by Jim Avery

The Partnership has extended Green Shoreline Days to a weeklong adventure of discovering local forests and learning what it takes to keep urban forests healthy. Shoreline residents can complete activities from the comfort of their homes. Those who complete at least one activity each day can win a small care package from the Green Shoreline Partnership.



“The Green Shoreline Partnership is a vital effort to improve the health of Shoreline’s urban forest, and is a great benefit to our region’s environment and communities. Volunteers and involved citizens are the backbone of this environmental improvement effort, and is one of our community’s greatest assets,” notes City of Shoreline Park Maintenance Superintendent, Kirk Peterson.

Due to COVID-19, all Green City Days events will move to virtual platforms or socially distanced, on-your-own activities. Residents who would like to volunteer should visit the



Managing urban forests during a pandemic



Healthy urban forests, parks and green spaces offer critical mental, physical and environmental health benefits like clean air and improved water quality. These spaces need management to remain healthy and strong.



“We knew we had to adjust when the pandemic hit,” said Michelle Connor, Forterra president and CEO. “Even a month away from a park and you’ll see invasive plants returning, putting our trees at risk. Our work couldn’t wait. We were able to establish this work as an essential service, allowing key staff to continue needed management throughout the region.”

Volunteer at Hamlin Park

Photo by Jim Avery



Green City Partnerships



Green City Partnerships began in 2004 when the City of Seattle and Forterra joined in a commitment to restore and maintain the city’s 2,500 acres of forested parkland over the next 20 years.





The program harnesses the power of communities to create a culture of volunteerism and stewardship to protect local forested parks and maintain a healthy tree canopy. Each partnership brings together local nonprofits, community groups, city agencies, neighborhood leaders, and local businesses to support healthy forested parks.









ABOUT FORTERRA



Forterra is a Washington-based nonprofit that enhances, supports, and stewards the region’s most precious resources — its communities and its ecosystems. Forterra conserves and stewards land, develops innovative policies, and supports sustainable rural and urban development. In its 30-year history, Forterra has helped conserve more than 250,000 acres. Its work stretches from the farmlands and river canyons of Yakima to the estuaries and forests of Washington’s coastline, reaching more than 100 counties, cities, and towns. Visit



