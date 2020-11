Case updates November 16, 2020; 500 local nurses urge King county to confront the surge of COVID-19 cases

In the midst of an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, more than 500 King County nurses issued an urgent call to renew efforts to turn around this troubling trend.

cases 11,136,253 - 151,855 cases since last report

deaths 246,232 - 762 deaths since last report

cases 134,121 - 2,589 since yesterday

hospitalizations 9,573 - 55 since yesterday

deaths* 2,571 - 23 since last report

cases 35,710 - 501 since yesterday

hospitalizations 2,890 - 23 since yesterday

deaths 833 - 4 since yesterday

cases 877 - 16 since yesterday

hospitalizations 118 - 0 new

deaths 67 - 0 new

cases 114 - 4 since yesterday

hospitalizations 6 - 1 since yesterday

deaths 2 - 1 new





“It’s been a tough year, and we’ve all sacrificed so much to stay safe. But now, with cases skyrocketing in King County, it’s more important than ever to stop the spread,” reads the nurses’ message , published Sunday in a special wrap-around section of the Seattle Times.Getting our outbreak under control can seem daunting. But as King County nurses remind us: “We’ve flattened the curve before, and we can do it again.”- *deaths not reported on weekend- population 56,752 (2018)- 13,569 (2018)