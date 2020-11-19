Bricks from the Brick Garden at Fircrest

Photos by Janet Way





Near the Navy Chapel on the Fircrest campus is a commemorative Brick Garden.





Made to be accessible to people in wheelchairs, the bricks are engraved with notable historical events and the year they occured.





It was designed and created by the University of Washington Public Art Program Spring Quarter 2003 by the Design Build Studio which included students and faculty from the School of Art, College of Arts and Science; and The Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.





It was funded by the Stella Osborne Family.





The Navy Chapel at Fircrest is on the agenda for the Thursday meeting of the Landmarks Commission, nominated for Historical Landmark Status.





Comments on the nomination can be email to ssteen@kingcounty.gov



The meeting can be viewed on zoom.



Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:30pm on Zoom.



Link to Zoom Conference Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86863840848?pwd=Q1VwNUVpZk5YQlhnbmFBa1IzNFFQUT09

Name and location of nominated property:



Naval Hospital Chapel, 1902 NE 150th Street Shoreline, WA 98155













