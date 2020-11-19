Brick Garden at Fircrest

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Bricks from the Brick Garden at Fircrest
Photos by Janet Way


Near the Navy Chapel on the Fircrest campus is a commemorative Brick Garden.

Made to be accessible to people in wheelchairs, the bricks are engraved with notable historical events and the year they occured.

It was designed and created by the University of Washington Public Art Program Spring Quarter 2003 by the Design Build Studio which included students and faculty from the School of Art, College of Arts and Science; and The Department of Architecture and Urban Planning.

It was funded by the Stella Osborne Family.

The Navy Chapel at Fircrest is on the agenda for the Thursday meeting of the Landmarks Commission, nominated for Historical Landmark Status.

Comments on the nomination can be email to ssteen@kingcounty.gov

The meeting can be viewed on zoom.

Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:30pm on Zoom.

Link to Zoom Conference Meeting 

Name and location of nominated property:

Naval Hospital Chapel, 1902 NE 150th Street Shoreline, WA 98155



Posted by DKH at 4:14 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  