Local athletes sign with college teams

Thursday, November 19, 2020

Mimi Currah, in blue, has signed with St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas to play soccer.
Photo courtesy Alice Currah


The following students from Shorewood and Shorecrest High Schools have signed with college teams.

Shorewood:

Chris Taylor, track and field, Pomona College (Claremont, CA)

Shorecrest:

Mimi Currah, soccer, St. Edward's University (Austin, TX)

Kiana Lino , track and field, Boston University (Boston, MA)

Ana Scott, rowing, Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, CA)



Posted by DKH at 3:38 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  