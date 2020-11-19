Local athletes sign with college teams
Thursday, November 19, 2020
|Mimi Currah, in blue, has signed with St. Edward's University in Austin, Texas to play soccer.
Photo courtesy Alice Currah
The following students from Shorewood and Shorecrest High Schools have signed with college teams.
Shorewood:
Chris Taylor, track and field, Pomona College (Claremont, CA)
Shorecrest:
Mimi Currah, soccer, St. Edward's University (Austin, TX)
Kiana Lino , track and field, Boston University (Boston, MA)
Ana Scott, rowing, Loyola Marymount University (Los Angeles, CA)
0 comments:
Post a Comment