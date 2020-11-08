Book review by Aarene Storms: Grand Theft Horse



The horse's co-owners pushed Gail--and Urgent Envoy--to race early and fast. He sustained a minor injury, one that would heal completely given time. But the other owners wanted to win.



That's why, on Christmas Eve 2004, Gail stole her own horse.



Her memoir, as told in comic book format by her cousin G. Neri, is the story of how Gail Ruffu became the first person in a hundred and fifty years to be charged with "Grand Theft Horse," a legal case that went all the way to the California Supreme Court.









No sex, no cussing, some violence (towards people and animals), some (horse) drugging situations. Strong female protagonist, and great artwork.





Aarene Storms, youth services librarian

Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS





Gail Ruffu's life had always centered on horses: riding them, caring for them, training for them. She was a respected racehorse trainer when she became part-owner of Urgent Envoy, a promising young Thoroughbred horse.