Backyard visitors

Monday, November 9, 2020

Photo by Tanja Norsk

Tanja Norsk was surprised to see three raccoons in her back yard - not just traveling through but hanging out and enjoying the sun. 

With humans staying inside to minimize exposure to coronavirus, deer, raccoons, and coyotes are reclaiming the daylight hours. 

We stay in - they come out.

Raccoons are not particularly dangerous to humans but dogs and cats that get aggressive with them do not usually fare well.

Do not leave food sources outside - if you feed your own animals outside pick up the food after they are done. The only wild creatures that should be fed by human are small birds.

--Diane Hettrick



