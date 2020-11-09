Backyard visitors

Photo by Tanja Norsk







With humans staying inside to minimize exposure to coronavirus, deer, raccoons, and coyotes are reclaiming the daylight hours.





We stay in - they come out.





Raccoons are not particularly dangerous to humans but dogs and cats that get aggressive with them do not usually fare well.





Do not leave food sources outside - if you feed your own animals outside pick up the food after they are done. The only wild creatures that should be fed by human are small birds.





--Diane Hettrick













Tanja Norsk was surprised to see three raccoons in her back yard - not just traveling through but hanging out and enjoying the sun.