Support Students and Families in the Shoreline Rotary 30-day Challenge!

Thursday, April 16, 2020


Between now and May 15th, Shoreline Rotary will match dollar for dollar up to $3,000 in contributions for gift cards that will go to students and families in need throughout the Shoreline School District.

These gift cards provide flexible spending support so critical during these times. This campaign is made possible through a partnership between Shoreline PTA Council 6.12, Shoreline School District and Embrace Shoreline Schools.

Equitable distribution of gift cards is facilitated through the Family Advocates at each school. The Advocates identify vulnerable students and families so that the gift cards reach those in greatest need.

Donate today and have a direct impact on the lives of those needing a little extra support during this difficult time. Your donation matters!




