Shoreline deputies catch a burglar

Thursday, April 16, 2020

Deputies arrested a burglar who broke
into the Food Mart on Richmond Beach Rd
Early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 around 1:45am, officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station at the 600 Block NW of Richmond Beach RD for a report of a suspicious person. 

Via video surveillance, the caller saw the person attempting to get into the closed business through a window.

Once deputies arrived on scene they located an open window and saw items had been ransacked inside. 

While waiting for a K9 to respond, deputies reviewed surveillance video of the suspect who they determined had actually broken into the location and fled prior to their arrival.

At about 2am, Deputy Brookens located a 49 year old male who matched the description of the suspect near N Richmond Beach Rd and Dayton Ave N. 

Once Deputy Brookens compared a surveillance photo of the suspect to the person he had stopped, he arrested the man without incident.

During a search of the suspect, deputies located just over $200 worth of merchandise he had stolen from the store prior to fleeing.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.



