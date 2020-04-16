Shoreline deputies catch a burglar

Deputies arrested a burglar who broke

into the Food Mart on Richmond Beach Rd



Early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 around 1:45am, officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station at the 600 Block NW of Richmond Beach RD for a report of a suspicious person.





Via video surveillance, the caller saw the person attempting to get into the closed business through a window.









At about 2am, Deputy Brookens located a 49 year old male who matched the description of the suspect near N Richmond Beach Rd and Dayton Ave N.

Once Deputy Brookens compared a surveillance photo of the suspect to the person he had stopped, he arrested the man without incident.



During a search of the suspect, deputies located just over $200 worth of merchandise he had stolen from the store prior to fleeing.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.





While waiting for a K9 to respond, deputies reviewed surveillance video of the suspect who they determined had actually broken into the location and fled prior to their arrival.

Once deputies arrived on scene they located an open window and saw items had been ransacked inside.