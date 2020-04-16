Shoreline deputies catch a burglar
Thursday, April 16, 2020
|Deputies arrested a burglar who broke
into the Food Mart on Richmond Beach Rd
Early Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020 around 1:45am, officers were dispatched to the Shell Gas Station at the 600 Block NW of Richmond Beach RD for a report of a suspicious person.
Via video surveillance, the caller saw the person attempting to get into the closed business through a window.
Once deputies arrived on scene they located an open window and saw items had been ransacked inside.
While waiting for a K9 to respond, deputies reviewed surveillance video of the suspect who they determined had actually broken into the location and fled prior to their arrival.
At about 2am, Deputy Brookens located a 49 year old male who matched the description of the suspect near N Richmond Beach Rd and Dayton Ave N.
The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.
At about 2am, Deputy Brookens located a 49 year old male who matched the description of the suspect near N Richmond Beach Rd and Dayton Ave N.
Once Deputy Brookens compared a surveillance photo of the suspect to the person he had stopped, he arrested the man without incident.
During a search of the suspect, deputies located just over $200 worth of merchandise he had stolen from the store prior to fleeing.
During a search of the suspect, deputies located just over $200 worth of merchandise he had stolen from the store prior to fleeing.
The suspect was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary.
0 comments:
Post a Comment