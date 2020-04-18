Scene on the Sound: California sea lions rafting at the beach

Saturday, April 18, 2020

Aerial photography, copyright Marc Weinberg


California Sea Lion Zalophus californianus
Dark brown to black. Male: 8' / 800 lbs; Female: 6' 250 lbs

According to marine biologist and Shoreline resident Marla Tullio,

"These guys are hanging out or “rafting” as bachelor males in areas close to local beaches.

"They will frequently use their fur free front flipper stuck up in the air like a sail or just regulating their body temperature.

"You may hear their characteristic “bark”  before seeing them.

"They are strong and fast swimmers federally protected, do not approach since they need their rest to swim and catch their food.

"They also can become extremely aggressive so keep your distance including your pets. Just enjoy them from a distance  or listen for them during a quiet calm morning at the beach."



