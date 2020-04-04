Puget Soundkeeper kicks off Earth Month with Virtual Cleanups

In an effort to encourage both social distancing and environmental stewardship, Puget Soundkeeper has launched a Virtual Cleanup Campaign on social media.





The call to action: for community members to pick up trash in their neighborhoods.





The campaign asks individuals to incorporate a trash cleanup during their routine walks, runs, bike rides, and outings during Earth Month by bringing a pair of gloves and a bag, taking a selfie or picture of the trash, posting it to Instagram, and tagging @PugetSoundkeeper with the hashtag #PSKVirtualCleanup.





The campaign aims to foster community building during quarantine by featuring individuals who are taking action against trash, inspiring a virtual community of cleanup heroes.



