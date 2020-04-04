Puget Soundkeeper kicks off Earth Month with Virtual Cleanups

Saturday, April 4, 2020

In an effort to encourage both social distancing and environmental stewardship, Puget Soundkeeper has launched a Virtual Cleanup Campaign on social media. 

The call to action: for community members to pick up trash in their neighborhoods. 

The campaign asks individuals to incorporate a trash cleanup during their routine walks, runs, bike rides, and outings during Earth Month by bringing a pair of gloves and a bag, taking a selfie or picture of the trash, posting it to Instagram, and tagging @PugetSoundkeeper with the hashtag #PSKVirtualCleanup.

The campaign aims to foster community building during quarantine by featuring individuals who are taking action against trash, inspiring a virtual community of cleanup heroes. 

Campaign organizers remind participants to follow CDC guidelines and not participate in large groups, maintaining social distancing requirements of (six feet) and practicing sanitary measures like wearing gloves and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.

“Despite the physical distance between us all, we can still connect as a community and show our love for Puget Sound. We’re all in this together,” said Gillian Flippo, Puget Soundkeeper Volunteer Coordinator.

Link to Puget Soundkeeper’s Instagram here.

Puget Soundkeeper is an environmental, membership-based non-profit whose mission is to protect and preserve the waters of Puget Sound through legal action, advocacy, and stewardship. 

To date, Puget Soundkeeper has removed more than 150,000 pounds of marine debris through the help of nearly 25,000 volunteers.



Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  