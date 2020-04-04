Puget Soundkeeper kicks off Earth Month with Virtual Cleanups
Saturday, April 4, 2020
In an effort to encourage both social distancing and environmental stewardship, Puget Soundkeeper has launched a Virtual Cleanup Campaign on social media.
The call to action: for community members to pick up trash in their neighborhoods.
The campaign asks individuals to incorporate a trash cleanup during their routine walks, runs, bike rides, and outings during Earth Month by bringing a pair of gloves and a bag, taking a selfie or picture of the trash, posting it to Instagram, and tagging @PugetSoundkeeper with the hashtag #PSKVirtualCleanup.
The campaign aims to foster community building during quarantine by featuring individuals who are taking action against trash, inspiring a virtual community of cleanup heroes.
Campaign organizers remind participants to follow CDC guidelines and not participate in large groups, maintaining social distancing requirements of (six feet) and practicing sanitary measures like wearing gloves and washing hands for at least 20 seconds.
Link to Puget Soundkeeper’s Instagram here.
Puget Soundkeeper is an environmental, membership-based non-profit whose mission is to protect and preserve the waters of Puget Sound through legal action, advocacy, and stewardship.
“Despite the physical distance between us all, we can still connect as a community and show our love for Puget Sound. We’re all in this together,” said Gillian Flippo, Puget Soundkeeper Volunteer Coordinator.
To date, Puget Soundkeeper has removed more than 150,000 pounds of marine debris through the help of nearly 25,000 volunteers.
