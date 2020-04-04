North City Tech Meetup April 6 with presentation on Novel Coronavirus outreach
Saturday, April 4, 2020
The North City Tech Meetup Group
Online Meetup Announcement
Monday, April 6th, 7 to 9 PM
Novel Coronavirus Outreach
Presented (online) by:
Marguerite Pappaioanou, DVM, PhD
Captain USPHS (Retired)
(See below for information on how to attend the Zoom meeting.)
This presentation will provide an overview of what we know, as of early April 2020, about the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 (the disease), its epidemiology, and Seattle King County Public Health’s Community Mitigation response.
What we are learning about this new coronavirus and the disease it causes increases day by day, and community mitigation guidance, accordingly, is revised based on new information (e.g., the Governor's Stay at Home Stay Healthy Order).
The presentation will include what we know about the virus, the disease, the outbreak and pandemic, and provide an overview of the most up to date community mitigation guidance as of the day of the presentation.
Note from host: This is intended to be a more detailed presentation on the spread of the novel coronavirus and epidemiology in general, not just another “how to stay safe” presentation.
|Marguerite Pappaioanou, DVM, PhD
Captain USPHS (Retired)
She currently is serving as a volunteer, Non-Pharmaceutical Intervention Specialist, with the Public Health Seattle King County COVID-19 Community Mitigation Branch.
From 1983-2016, she served as an epidemiologist at the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in malaria prevention and control,
HIV seroprevalence surveillance, directing the USAID funded global capacity building Data for Decision Making Project, directing CDC’s support of the Guide to Community Preventive Services, as Associate Director for Science and Policy in CDC’s Office of Global Health, co-coordinating CDC's response to SARS, Monkeypox, and Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza outbreaks, and as CDC's Liaison to FDA for Food Safety.
As Professor of Infectious Disease Epidemiology in the School of Public Health, University of Minnesota (2005-2007), she led a large NIH- and CDC- funded research program focused on surveillance for avian influenza and other emerging zoonotic infectious diseases at the human-animal interface.
From 2016 to present, she has served as Affiliate Professor and Associate Director of the Center for One Health Research in the School of Public Health, Department of Environmental and Occupational Health Sciences, at the University of Washington.
She has authored and co-authored numerous publications, including as co-editor, the IOM/NRC Committee report “Sustaining Global Surveillance and Response for Emerging Zoonotic Diseases”.
In addition we will be joined by (at least) two Covid-19 survivors who will share their experiences in catching, living with, being quarantined with it.
ZOOM MEETING INFO:
This is a scheduled Zoom meeting.
- Topic: North City Tech Meetup - Novel Coronavirus Outreach
- Time: Apr 6, 2020 07:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
- Join Zoom Meeting: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/331876118
- Meeting ID: 331 876 118
When you click on the above link your browser will ask you to allow it to open the Zoom Launcher. Click on the "open" button (exact text will vary depending on your browser). Then simply follow the directions.
Please anticipate that the first 5 or 10 minutes will be spent fiddling with the technology, please be patient, it's our first time.
Dial in audio by telephone may or may not work as Zoom is experiencing particularly heavy loads right now, so use your computer audio if at all possible.
Please see this link for information on how to dial in for audio
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month at one of our local libraries: Lake Forest Park, Shoreline or Kenmore. People of all levels of interest and experience are encouraged to attend. There is always time for introductions and discussions. Skip the downtown traffic and join with your fellow north-enders once a month for interesting presentations and discussions.
Note: For the foreseeable future the North City Tech Meetup Group will be meeting online using Zoom. We look forward to the resumption of physical meetups when safe.
Upcoming Events (online):
- Financials for Fundraising by Andrew Klein, May 4, 2020
- Get Plugged in with Electric Cars by Mark Shiller (repeat due to coronavirus), June 1st, 2020
0 comments:
Post a Comment