Public Health Seattle and King County case update April 8, 2020
Thursday, April 9, 2020
- 3688 confirmed positive cases (up 202* from yesterday)
- 244 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)
* The “new confirmed positive cases” figure we publish each day represents all new confirmed cases reported to us through 11:59pm the night prior. Some of these test results were processed on days prior but were delayed in being reported to us.
Detailed information about demographics of those who died from COVID-19 is available on the data dashboard
The forecasting is now predicting that we are successfully "flattening the curve" but the optimistic figures are based on our remaining at home through the end of May, at least.
After that time, those who have antibodies against the virus will be able to go out - earlier if the antibody test is widely available.
The rest of us will have to stay inside until a vaccine is available. Just one sick person and a vulnerable population could start the whole thing all over again.
Forty-seven people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities.
Shoreline:
- 171 have positive results
- 21 have died due to illness
- 18 have positive results
- 0 have died due to illness
- 9097 (+415) have positive results
- 421 have died due to illness
