Public Health Seattle and King County case update April 8, 2020





3688 confirmed positive cases (up 202* from yesterday)

244 confirmed deaths (up 14 from yesterday)





The forecasting is now predicting that we are successfully "flattening the curve" but the optimistic figures are based on our remaining at home through the end of May, at least.





After that time, those who have antibodies against the virus will be able to go out - earlier if the antibody test is widely available.













Shoreline:

171 have positive results

21 have died due to illness Lake Forest Park:

18 have positive results

0 have died due to illness State: Forty-seven people are currently staying in King County isolation and quarantine facilities. 9097 (+415) have positive results

421 have died due to illness The rest of us will have to stay inside until a vaccine is available. Just one sick person and a vulnerable population could start the whole thing all over again.