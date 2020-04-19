Public Health Seattle and King county case update April 18, 2020
Sunday, April 19, 2020
The numbers are getting better. Our hospitals were able to handle the cases. But the state still identifies several hundred new cases per day and people are still dying.
Public health experts agree that the true number of people who have been infected with COVID-19 in Washington greatly exceeds the number of COVID-19 infections that have been laboratory-confirmed.
It is very difficult to know exactly how many people in Washington have been infected to date since most people with COVID-19 experience mild illness and the ability to get tested is still not widely available.
State:
- 11,802 positive results - up 357 from the day before
- 624 have died from their illness
- 5,063 positive results - up 161 from the day before
- 340 have died from their illness - up 9 from the day before
- 226 have positive results
- 28 have died due to illness
- 22 have positive results
- 0 have died due to illness
