Over 20,000 kits to be distributed locally for COVID-19 testing needs

Testing is an essential component to contain the spread of COVID-19.





Limitations in testing supplies have hampered the response to the COVID-19 outbreak both locally and across the United States.









UW Medicine is contributing 20,000 test kits, prioritized for first responders, health care workers and people who live and work in high-risk congregate settings, including long-term care facilities and homeless shelters.

UW Medicine is contributing 20,000 test kits, prioritized for first responders, health care workers and people who live and work in high-risk congregate settings, including long-term care facilities and homeless shelters. Thanks to donations of test kits from UW Medicine, Seattle Flu Study (SFS) and the Washington State Department of Health, Public Health – Seattle and King County will be distributing needed supplies to test for the virus that causes COVID-19. SFS, which is executing SCAN (Greater Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network) in partnership with Public Health, will be making an additional 2,000 self-swab kits available to healthcare workers in King County.





These are primarily being provided as part of a study to understand coronavirus prevalence among healthcare workers, and may also inform recommendations for protecting patients.





In addition, SFS will continue to offer testing to approximately 100 homeless shelter residents and staff each week as part of a separate study.

The Washington State Department of Health is making 1,000 kits available locally for testing of emergency medical service providers through existing operations.



“These kits help address the urgency to increase testing for COVID-19 in King County. I thank our community partners who are helping to do the testing where it’s most needed at this time,” said Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle and King County.

Learn more about testing on the Public Health Insider blog, including an infographic that explains the current testing process. The Washington State Department of Health is making 1,000 kits available locally for testing of emergency medical service providers through existing operations.












