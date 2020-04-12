Letter to ADK: We don't know when the storm will pass but at least we nurture our sun inside

Trang Huang is an International Teaching Education student from Vietnam for Alpha Delta Kappa fraternal teachers’ organization.





Diane Thompson and Rhetta Fisk, both former teachers in the Shoreline School District, are her sponsors, with help from Alpha Delta Chapter in Shoreline and the Northwest Region of ADK.





Trang holds a degree in International Economics and is now studying equalizing educational opportunities in underrepresented communities at the UW.





This was her letter to Alpha Delta members at the beginning of Spring, reprinted with permission from Trang.





Hi ADK family,





I hope you are doing well lately. I just submitted my very final paper for Winter Quarter last Wednesday and now in spring break.





This past month has been a whirlwind of changes, uncertainties, anxiety to me as schools were moved online, conference and events got cancelled, plans changed.





I was left not knowing when it will end.





In these times, lovely notes from ADK really help cheer me up and give me more motivation to move forward. Thank you for all the positivity and support.





Many of my friends studying in the US, Korea and Europe were and are in the rush to fly back to Vietnam. I decided to stay as I think social distancing and less travel will help alleviate the situation and it will get better (yes!).





There are no cases confirmed in my little town in Vietnam yet but I am asking my parents to stay at home. Being away from them made me feel powerless as there is less I can do besides video calls and asking them to take good care of themselves. I wish things will get back to normal soon (please!).





I was torn between each time reading the newspapers/ watching about the updates and not accessing any media to avoid negative emotions. My heart sinks when the curve kept going upwards but I found hope in each and every little story about how people are supporting one another in this tough time.





I have so much gratitude for what I am having and thinking about how I can pay it forward to more people who need it.





I knew an old humorous lady who is living in my building and has become her feet going out and getting some grocery every 7-8 days. My mom though being worried but also told me to not forget to look out for each other and help those who might need it most.





We don't know when the storm will pass but at least we nurture our sun inside. There is fear but there does not have to be hate. There is uncertainty but there does not have to be madness. In this turbulent time, calmness, love and kindness is what we might need the most :) You all inspired me to keep learning this lesson.





Till the time we meet. And Hello Spring!





Take good care,

Trang















