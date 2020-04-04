Kruckeberg has online resources for kids and adults

Saturday, April 4, 2020

Activities to do at home
Check out Kruckeberg Botanic Garden's Kid's Only page to access free online learning resources for students and their families! 

Created by local organizations, these self-guided activities, worksheets, and videos can help you and your students take advantage of the unique learning opportunities found in our homes, backyards, and other outdoor spaces.

Are you an adult looking for learning opportunities? Check out our adult learning resource page for online courses, videos, and community science projects.



