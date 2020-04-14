For the Birds: Save the birds - Protect their nests

Dark-eyed Junco nest with eggs in planter box





By Christine Southwick

Photos by Craig Kerns





Many local birds are now on nests, others are just starting their nests.





Dark-eyed Juncos, Spotted Towhees, Song Sparrows, Golden-crowned Sparrows and other sparrows make their nests on the ground, hidden in clumps of grass, bases of shrubs or ferns, brush piles, or a depression in the ground hidden from view, perhaps by a rock.



Even some warblers like the Wilson’s Warbler build their nests in clumps of tall grass behind the base of a tree or shrub (0-3 feet above the ground).





Many other birds, not usually found in our yards, also nest on the ground -- Killdeer, MacGillivray’s Warblers, and Townsend’s Solitaires come to mind.





Red-breasted Nuthatch with bug





If you are working in your yard right now, it is vitally important that you protect birds and their nests from disturbances either by you or your dogs and cats.



When walking your dogs, please keep them on leashes, especially in parks.





Canine noses will find unseen nests and disturb and often destroy them by stepping on the eggs and even the parent.





For the same reason, cats must also be controlled.





Watch where you clear weeds, especially when weed-whacking. Be alert for a startled low-flying bird, or a bird making alarm calls. Stop, and maybe leave that area wilder than usual. The rewards will be great.





Black-capped Chickadee with grub



