Evergreen School Lab Coordinator making 3D printed headbands for face masks

Thursday, April 2, 2020

Photo courtesy The Evergreen School

The Evergreen School in Shoreline reports that their BIG Lab Coordinator Lindsey Own is using the Evergreen School's 3D printers to join in the widespread DIY community effort to help support health efforts! 
She's making headbands that hold a plastic sheet in place to act as a face shield to protect doctors and nurses.

The first batch is headed to the emergency department at Swedish Hospital in Edmonds.



