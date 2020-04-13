COVID-19 and Domestic Violence

By Jamie Holter









LegalAtoms.com



This site is all about the paperwork and it is free. Filing legal orders can be difficult if you aren’t an attorney and even more difficult if you are managing an urgent situation. This site has step-by-step directions to get your paperwork to the right place. The live chat box asks for your email to ensure you stay in touch.



Help line is open 24/7/365 at 206-522-9472



Crisis Connections



This 24/7/365 hotline connects callers to people who care, listen and provide information. Call 866-4CRISIS or 206-461-3222.



TheHotLine



The Legal System Adapts and Innovates



Because Shoreline District Court is closed, King County Superior Court in Seattle is managing protection orders and DV issues online. It’s a new way to address the issue when the court is closed. Most protection orders are going through



If you are being abused, it is not your fault. Reach out to one of these organizations for help and support.













