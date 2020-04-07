Amazon donates 8,200 laptops to Seattle Public Schools families

Photo courtesy Amazon





Amazon is donating 8,200 laptops to Seattle Public Schools (SPS) families to help all students within the state's largest school district gain access to a device so they can continue their education at home.





Amazon's permanent, direct to student donation, valued over $2 million, meets the estimated need for elementary students and will help toward the goal of providing all SPS students with access to a device while at home so they can participate in those parts of continuous learning that call for online access.









"Amazon's gift comes at a crucial time for our students," said Denise Juneau, Superintendent of Seattle Public Schools. "We've never lost sight of the need to continue our students' education—even during this unprecedented time—and our community partner Amazon now makes it easier to keep moving forward with the critical work of teaching and learning."

SPS closed schools on March 12 and immediately focused on providing students and families with core needs — meal distribution at 26 sites, as well as an overall approach to remote learning. As the breadth of the challenge for continuous learning came into focus, SPS and the Alliance for Education worked together on finding solutions to support all students and families.



Amazon's donation also kick starts a new fund, the Education Equity Fund, stewarded by the school district's nonprofit partner, the Alliance for Education. This new fund will support students furthest from educational justice in accessing the technology, technical support and additional learning resources required to continue to learn during the COVID-19 crisis.





Businesses, community groups, and individuals interested in contributing support for students can get started here











