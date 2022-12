December is here and the Shoreline Farmers Market has ONE FINAL MARKET! December is here and the Shoreline Farmers Market has ONE FINAL MARKET!





Join us on Saturday, December 17, 2022 from 10am to 2pm to support our dedicated farmers, artisans, and volunteers. Stock up on winter produce, listen to live music, warm up with coffee, and enjoy the final market of the year.





N 192nd and Aurora Ave N in the corner of the Aurora Park n Ride.