Candlelight vigil Wednesday for victims of gun violence

Sunday, December 11, 2022

Soul Box Wall
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 is the 10-year mark of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting when 26 people were shot and killed by a lone gunman.

By the end of 2022, over one million Americans will have been killed or injured by firearms since that tragic day.

Various community groups will host a candlelight vigil in Shoreline Wednesday at 7:00pm.

Participating groups include St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Brady Campaign, Washington CeaseFire, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, and the Soul Box Project.

Eight panels of Soul Boxes will be on display at the event. The Soul Box Project is a national community art project raising awareness about the scale of the gunfire epidemic in the U.S.

The Project displays hundreds of thousands of hand-made Soul Boxes in public spaces to illustrate the number of victims of gun violence, defense, accidents, and suicides.

Washington Candlelight Vigil To End Gun Violence
Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: St. Dunstan's Church, 722 N 145th Ave, Shoreline, WA



Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  