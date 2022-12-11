Candlelight vigil Wednesday for victims of gun violence
Sunday, December 11, 2022
|Soul Box Wall
By the end of 2022, over one million Americans will have been killed or injured by firearms since that tragic day.
Various community groups will host a candlelight vigil in Shoreline Wednesday at 7:00pm.
Participating groups include St. Dunstan's Episcopal Church, Alliance for Gun Responsibility, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Brady Campaign, Washington CeaseFire, Grandmothers Against Gun Violence, and the Soul Box Project.
Eight panels of Soul Boxes will be on display at the event. The Soul Box Project is a national community art project raising awareness about the scale of the gunfire epidemic in the U.S.
The Project displays hundreds of thousands of hand-made Soul Boxes in public spaces to illustrate the number of victims of gun violence, defense, accidents, and suicides.
Washington Candlelight Vigil To End Gun Violence
Date: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location: St. Dunstan's Church, 722 N 145th Ave, Shoreline, WA
0 comments:
Post a Comment