Porch Light Parade 2022 - communities shining bright

Sunday, December 4, 2022


Dispel the dark of winter with the bright lights of the Porch Light Parade

Register your home before December 14, 2022 and see all the lights by following the map

Join residents in Bothell, Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, and Shoreline to celebrate communities shining bright with the 2022 Winter Porch Light Parade from December 1 - 31!

Create light displays that will become part of a virtual map, marking the many holidays and traditions celebrated during the winter season. From porches to patios, balconies to banisters, windows or even cars, anyone can participate and help our communities transform into a magical wonderland of lights.

It is free to participate in the Winter Porch Light Parade, and there will be special acknowledgement for community spirit winners.

Learn more at the Winter Porch Light Parade webpage.



Posted by DKH at 10:31 PM
