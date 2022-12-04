Living in Bereavement through the Christmas Season - free series at St. Dunstans for all who grieve
Sunday, December 4, 2022
It is led by Brother John Ryan, a Friar in the Order of Saint Francis, and is a support class for people struggling with loss over the holiday season. Brother John Ryan has an extensive background in counseling and supporting people through bereavement and times of change.
This is an ecumenical event and is open to all faiths as well as planned for all faiths, as well as people of no Faith tradition. The hope is to gather together people who are working through their grief to work with each other, led by Brother John. He has led many bereavement classes over the years.
The topic for the first in the series is "Expressions of bereavement and dangers of suppressing grief." The following topics are “You are not here, where are you?” and “There is a hole in my heart, will I be ok?” on December 31st.
The closing will be on January 7th, and will be dealing with “This Christmas and Holiday Season brought to mind memories that caused me joy, and memories that caused me pain. Let's tell each other, you are in a safe, safe space.”
For a link to sign up for Living in Bereavement please click here.
All sessions are free, open to all, from 10am to 12noon, in person at St. Dunstan's Church 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
