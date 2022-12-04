Living in Bereavement through the Christmas Season - free series at St. Dunstans for all who grieve

Saturday, December 10, 2022 will be the first of our "Living in Bereavement through the Christmas Season" series. This is a three part series. The second session is December 31st, and the third is on January 7th.





It is led by Brother John Ryan, a Friar in the Order of Saint Francis, and is a support class for people struggling with loss over the holiday season. Brother John Ryan has an extensive background in counseling and supporting people through bereavement and times of change.This is an ecumenical event and is open to all faiths as well as planned for all faiths, as well as people of no Faith tradition. The hope is to gather together people who are working through their grief to work with each other, led by Brother John. He has led many bereavement classes over the years.The topic for the first in the series is "Expressions of bereavement and dangers of suppressing grief." The following topics are “You are not here, where are you?” and “There is a hole in my heart, will I be ok?” on December 31st.