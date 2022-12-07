Pearl Harbor Day, December 7
Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Eighty-one years ago on December 7, 1941, future B-17 pilot and West Seattle High School senior Dwight Stevens* spied his future wife and future Boeing employee, sophomore Helen Braas* from a distance.
She of course told him what she just heard on the radio, the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Dwight said in an understatement, “I think our lives are really going to change.”
|Ralph Henry Keil
The attack at Pearl Harbor sank the USS Oklahoma with the loss of 429 Oklahoma sailors including Ralph Henry Keil.
Keil’s remains were not identified until 2019.
There is a memorial brick for him in the Shoreline Veterans Recognition Plaza adjacent to the Council Chambers at Shoreline City Hall, 17500 Midvale Ave N.
*Dwight and Helen Stevens were long time residents of the Echo Lake Neighborhood in Shoreline.
