Photo courtesy Ace Hardware 7 Tips to Prepare Your Home for Holiday Guests

From Westlake Ace Hardware









Westlake Ace Hardware suggests these simple tips and products to keep on hand to make household repairs quick and simple – and let you get back to enjoying the holidays!





Give your walk a clean sweep – Sweep, shovel, or use a leaf blower on walkways before guests arrive so they won’t accidentally slip or pick up debris on their shoes to track through your home. If the walks are icy, apply ice melt. Light it up – Buy a supply of energy-efficient LED light bulbs that shed a softer light and show true whites inside a home. Also, consider adding a nightlight to bathrooms or dark hallways so guests can find their way in an unfamiliar space at night. Take a shower in the guest bathroom – Test shower heads you never use to make sure the water pressure is up to your standards. If not, consider soaking the shower head in CLR or a mixture of vinegar, baking soda, and water to remove mineral deposits. If that doesn’t help, it’s a quick fix to replace the showerhead with a new one. Banish bathroom blunders – The time for a bathroom emergency is NOT while you have a house full of guests. Check your house’s bathroom sinks, faucets, and toilets in advance. Tighten leaky faucets, clear drains of clogs, and fix the toilet valve or flapper if it’s continually running or not filling properly. If you don’t already have a plunger and sewer snake on hand, those can be invaluable tools. Insta-Flow is a great way to quickly unclog sinks. Freshen the air – Replace the furnace filter so the air inside your home doesn’t smell dusty and stale. If the air inside already feels dry, consider purchasing a humidifier to add moisture to the air for everyone’s comfort. A touch of fresh paint – Starting a major renovation is not advised during the holidays, but it can be a good time to paint over chips and nicks on doors, door frames, cabinets, and baseboards. Just be sure to leave several days for the paint to dry before guests arrive. Uninvite unwanted furry guests – Unwanted guests like mice and rats may try to make their way into your home to escape winter’s cold and enjoy the warm and dry environment. If your fireplace wood is stacked right next to the house, consider moving it away from the foundation and outer walls. Minimize clutter in the garage so pests can’t find places to nest. Keep tight-fitting lids on trash cans. Rinse recycling items before tossing in the bin to avoid tempting rodents with food remnants. If you’re storing dog or cat food in the garage, make sure containers are sealed tight. And keep the garage door closed to prevent rodents from walking right in. An adult mouse can squeeze through a dime-sized hole, so seal off all possible access points throughout the house with steel wool. A non-toxic, poison-free option, the Victor PestChaser Plug-In Electronic Rodent Repeller drives away rodents by emitting a highly irritating noise that only rodents can hear. Westlake Ace Hardware is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. There is also an Ace Westlake Ace Hardware is located on the upper level of Town Center in Lake Forest Park, intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE. There is also an Ace Tweedy and Pop in Lake City, 3040 NE 127th St, Seattle, WA 98125













The holiday season is here, and homes everywhere are filling up with friends and family. But things like clogged drains, burned out light bulbs, leaking toilets, unwelcome guests like mice, and slick sidewalks are a fact of life – and it can happen at the worst times.