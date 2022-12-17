New fitness class at Senior Activity Center Essentrics/Classical Stretch





Her journey began when in June 2017, she decided to go to New York City and take a live level 1 instructor training course. In November 2017, she became a Certified Classical Stretch/Essentrics Instructor. She is the 6th person in Washington State to achieve this certification.





Natalia von Somoff Natalia enjoys teaching students, seeing their progress as they regain greater range of motion, experience less pain and develop the ability to recover from surgeries quicker. Natalia enjoys teaching students, seeing their progress as they regain greater range of motion, experience less pain and develop the ability to recover from surgeries quicker.





When she is not teaching, you’ll find her helping people buy and sell homes since she is a real estate Managing Broker or she might be baking, gardening or making friends with a cat, dog, goat, or horse on a walk.









Class offered: Tuesday and Saturday, 10:00am – 11:00am

Start Date: Tuesday, January 10, 2023 and Saturday, January 14, 2023 (participants welcome to join either day or both/week)

To register call the Senior Center at (206) 365-1536

Class Fee: $15/person per session Debit/Credit cards accepted

Through it all, Natalia continues to develop her skills as a fitness instructor, with the sole goal of assisting us as we transition through the aging process.









Our new Essentrics Instructor,, comes to us with a new and exciting fitness class offering at the senior center. In speaking with Natalia, she shared that her Mission is to help people keep their mobility, flexibility, and strength so they can do all the things they love and enjoy.Natalia been a lifelong proponent of wellbeing. It began with Karate as a kid, then later adopting jogging as well as working with weights and in 2015, obtained her Personal Trainer Certification. At this time, she discovered that despite all of these fitness regimes, she was losing flexibility and wanted to get it back.She had seen Classical Stretch / Essentrics on PBS with Miranda Esmonde-White, and thought it looked worthwhile.