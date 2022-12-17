Clean air and the asphalt plant in Kenmore

Asphalt plant in Kenmore On October 26, 2022, Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) issued a On, Puget Sound Clean Air Agency (PSCAA) issued a Final Order of Approval for a new permit for the Cadman Asphalt plant in Kenmore.





The permit includes new conditions for the plant, including air quality standards and testing.











The City’s request to intervene was granted. The Pollution Control Hearings Board will likely decide whether to approve or deny the stay some time in the second half of January 2023.

On, Cadman appealed the permit to the Pollution Control Hearings Board and filed a motion to “stay” (i.e. delay) the new permit conditions pending the appeal.In, the Kenmore City Council voted to file a petition to the Pollution Control Hearings Board for the City to intervene in the appeal, with the intent to assist Puget Sound Clean Air Agency in arguing for upholding the conditions of the permit.