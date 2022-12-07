Jobs: WSDOT Administrative Assistant 3

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

WSDOT
Administrative Assistant 3
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$40,900 - $54,482 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking an Administrative Assistant 3 in Shoreline, WA. This position supports the Assistant Regional Administrators for Project Development and Construction in the SnoKing Area. 

The individual in this role will be responsible for timekeeping, purchasing, office space management, vehicle and equipment management, and administrative support for the business group and project teams within the Program. 

To be successful in this role, we are looking for someone who will use independent judgment and problem-solving skills to accomplish assignments.

Job description and application



