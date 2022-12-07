DIY Mini-swags at the Shoreline Farmers Market December 17, 2022

Wednesday, December 7, 2022

DIY Mini-swags at the Shoreline Farmers Market, Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 10am - 2pm at their new location in the Aurora Park n Ride N 192nd and Aurora.

Celebrate the festive season and create a unique evergreen mini-swag, compliments of Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, to spruce up your home! 

Visit us at the Shoreline Farmers Market to make your free mini-swag, while supplies last.

Be sure to leave yourself time to check out the farmers market vendors and stock up on fresh food, unique holiday gifts, and hot lunch while you enjoy live music.



