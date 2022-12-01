City of Shoreline: Winter Weather Update - 11/30/2022 4:00 p.m.

Post Date: 11/30/2022 3:15 pm

Conditions forecast

There is still a chance for some more snow today and tomorrow. The National Weather Service has a winter advisory issued until 4:00 p.m. Thursday. The combination of heavy, wet snow and many trees with leaves still on them increases the potential for downed trees and power outages. DO NOT try to clear branches from lines or go near any downed power lines. Call Seattle City Light at 206-684-3000 or 206-684-7400 to report downed lines or call 911 to address any situation where a downed line might cause a dangerous situation. For the latest weather forecast go to National Weather Service.

What to do when the power goes out

Debris

The combination of heavy, wet snow and many trees with leaves still on them has caused a lot of limbs to break off and some trees to topple over. Shoreline crews have been moving throughout the city to clear the debris from the roads and areas where Seattle City Light crews need to work to restore power. Once the storm event has passed, crews will go back and pick-up and chip the debris. Due to the significant amount of debris across the city, this could take several weeks to complete.

Power Outages

The Seattle City Light website allows you to check the status of a power outage. Contact Seattle City Light for more information at (206) 684-7000.

If outside, do not touch or go near any downed power lines.

If inside, never use a generator, charcoal, or gas grill in an enclosed space, including your home and garage. These emit carbon monoxide, which is a poisonous gas you cannot see or smell but can kill a person in minutes. Carbon monoxide poisoning is a serious threat especially when families look for alternate ways to heat their homes during a power outage.

Remember to treat all intersections as a 4-way stop when traffic lights are out.

Power outage safety and carbon monoxide poisoning prevention information

Snow Removal

Shoreline crews plow primary routes first. They will continue to do this as long as it snows. Once the snow stops and primary routes are cleared, they will move to secondary routes. Only after primary and secondary roads are clear will we start plowing neighborhood streets. Depending on conditions, it could take several days before you see a plow on your street.

Please stay off the roads if you can to give crews a chance to clear them and treat them if possible.

primary snow removal routes

secondary snow removal routes.

For more information: Snow and Ice Control Plan.

Property Owner Responsibilities

Shoreline homeowners and business/property owners are responsible for clearing snow and ice off driveways and sidewalks near their property, including the ridge of snow left along the edge of driveways by the snow plow.

If snow is removed from your property, make sure the snow is not placed in the right of way.

Right of way and catch basins must also be kept clear to accommodate melting snow and to avoid pooling water.

More information about stormwater drains can be found on the Adopt-A-Drain page.

Road Closures

Depending on conditions, the City may post road closure signs on some of our known danger spots. You can see where those are on the Snow Event Closure Map. The City may also need to close other roads due to conditions.

Facility closures and/or hours of operations and meeting notices:

Spartan Recreation Center

Open - regular hours

Richmond Highlands Recreation Center

Open - regular programming

Shoreline Parks

Parks are open; however, we encourage visitors to use caution. Wet, heavy snow can cause tree branches to snap and trees to fall. Please stay out from under trees and avoid forested park areas during the current weather conditions.

Shoreline Emergency Severe Weather Shelter

Had to close Thursday night, November 30 because St. Dunstan's had no power. People seeking shelter were provided Lyft coupons to go to shelters that are open. Activation will be determined on a daily basis. Call the shelter hotline at 206-801-2797 for activation status. Shelter information

Public Transit

Some King County Metro and Community Transit routes have been rerouted or canceled. For more information, visit Metro's Service Advisories website or Community Transit's Rider Alerts.

Garbage, Recycling, and Food Scrap Collection

Due to current road conditions, Recology was not able to collect compost carts for all customers today. If your compost was missed, please leave your cart out for collection. Recology expects to collect remaining compost carts this week if road conditions allow.

Check Recology.com for the latest updates on service or contact them at shoreline@recology.com or 206-763-4444.

Storm drains and localized flooding

As the snow melts, street drains and culverts can plug as chunks of snow and slush move towards the drainage inlets. If this occurs there may be localized flooding as the water ponds or bypasses plugged drains. City maintenance crews will be clearing drainage inlets and culverts but may not be able to catch them all in advance of a problem. You can help prevent problems in your area - if you see snow plugging a drain or culvert consider clearing it and putting the snow uphill of the drain where it can melt without causing problems.

Locate storm drains near your house

A similar situation can arise on roofs with snow that may plug roof drains or scuppers as it melts. If possible, monitor your roof and maintain the roof drains. Some structures, such as out buildings and car ports, are at a higher risk of collapse under wet snow, so please use caution.

