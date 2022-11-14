Volunteer opportunity: Planting Day at the Greenwood Trail

Volunteers pose with the piles of invasive plants they removed from the Greenwood Trail

Photo courtesy Greenwood Trail volunteers

Volunteers are welcome for Planting Day at the Greenwood Trail in the Hillwood Neighborhood.





This is our very last volunteer day for the year on the Greenwood Trail, Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 9am - 12pm!





On previous volunteer days, we removed 60 feet of invasive species, mostly blackberries and holly, and prepped the land for native plants.





We will be planting 344 native species on the cleared hillside Sunday, November 20th which neighbors and animals will surely love.





Bring appropriate clothes for the weather as well as gloves, knee pads, and a garden trowel, if you have them. Refreshments will be provided and community service credit, if needed.



