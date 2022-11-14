Volunteer opportunity: Planting Day at the Greenwood Trail
Monday, November 14, 2022
|Volunteers pose with the piles of invasive plants they removed from the Greenwood Trail
Photo courtesy Greenwood Trail volunteers
Volunteers are welcome for Planting Day at the Greenwood Trail in the Hillwood Neighborhood.
This is our very last volunteer day for the year on the Greenwood Trail, Sunday, November 20, 2022 from 9am - 12pm!
On previous volunteer days, we removed 60 feet of invasive species, mostly blackberries and holly, and prepped the land for native plants.
Bring appropriate clothes for the weather as well as gloves, knee pads, and a garden trowel, if you have them. Refreshments will be provided and community service credit, if needed.
We will meet at the north end of the trail where N 200th St meets Greenwood ave N. The closest address is 159 N 200th St.
