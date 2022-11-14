King Conservation District seeks candidates for 2023 Board election
Monday, November 14, 2022
The candidate filing window for this election is December 5 – 9, 2022.
For the fourth year, the King Conservation District election will primarily rely on electronic ballot access.
Ballots will be available to eligible voters online from January 24, 2023, at 8am through February 14, 2023, at 8pm.
Voters may return ballots electronically through the online ballot access system or reach out to KCD for assistance. Democracy Live operates the online ballot access portal and King County Elections will tabulate all ballots and report all results.
To increase awareness of the election, for the third year, KCD will be mailing roughly 800,000 postcards to registered voter households in the district with information on how to vote in the board election. These postcards will arrive in mailboxes at the beginning of the voting period.
The League of Women Voters is also planning to host a candidate forum January 24, 2023 to launch the voting period.
KCD is a special purpose district committed to helping people engage in stewardship and conservation of natural resources, serving over two million people in 34 cities and unincorporated King County.
KCD assists private residents with forestry management, streamside and shoreline enhancement, farm conservation planning, and other environmental efforts. It works with cities and community organizations to support community gardens, urban forest canopy, and local food systems. KCD is funded primarily by a per-parcel assessment fee paid by residents of the district.
An all-volunteer, five-member Board of Supervisors is responsible for overseeing KCD operations, budget, and setting policy. Voters elect three supervisors, and the Washington State Conservation Commission appoints two supervisors. Supervisors serve three-year terms.
For more information about the election and candidate filing, please visit kingcd.org/elections.
