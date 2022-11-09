Shoreline Severe Weather Shelter active Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
|Come in out of the cold
The shelter is housed at Saint Dunstan’s Church at 722 N 145th St, Shoreline WA 98133.
Doors open at 8:30pm for those who need a warm place to sleep. The shelter closes at 7:30am the next day.
They do not offer meals but do have hearty snack options; there are no cooking or heating capabilities for food except hot water (cup o noodles is very popular, as is oatmeal).
They have a limited supply of sleeping bags and bedding, which people can take with them when they leave.
The Shelter is staffed by pairs of volunteers who spend the night in one shift. Lake City Partners opens up the shelter in the evening and closes it up in the morning. They also provide bus tickets and amazing resources.
NUHSA provides support by handling most of the outreach for volunteers and liaising with all the partners.
The City provides support by paying the permit fees and running background checks on our volunteers.
The church offers the gracious space and storage for all of our supplies.
If you would like to help, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
If you would like to help, email staff@nuhsa.org or call 206-550-5626.
