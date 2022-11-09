Police investigating shooting at Ingraham High School

Ingraham High School

Seattle Police are investigating a shooting which left an Ingraham High School student dead on Tuesday, November 7, 2022. Seattle Police are investigating a shooting which left an Ingraham High School student dead on Tuesday, November 7, 2022.





Police were called to the school, located in north Seattle at 1819 N 135th St, Seattle, WA 98133 at 9:55am. Officers arrived and immediately formed contact teams to enter the school.





Police found one person with a gunshot wound and provided aid until Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and took over.





Police secured the school, which went into lockdown at the first report. Police quickly determined that the suspect had left the campus. Over a dozen police units responded and participated in the search for the suspect.





At 11:10am Police Chief Diaz told reporters that the suspect had been arrested.





SPD worked with Seattle Public Schools to reunite parents with their children. Police and SPS also developed a transportation plan for students who could not be picked up at the reunification site.





Seattle Schools cancelled classes at Ingraham for Wednesday and provided crisis support. Superintendent Brent Jones said that "Coordinated School Health and Staff Wellness (EAP) are available to help our community process this tragic incident.









Authorities emphasize that this was a targeted attack inside the school, and not a "school shooting" scenario.









