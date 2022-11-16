Shoreline elementary students run in the sun
Wednesday, November 16, 2022
|T-shirts have school name and/or mascot
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
More than 500 students from across the Shoreline School district participated in a fun run at Hamlin Park as a culminating event celebrating all of the hard work put in with their weekly running clubs at their schools.
|Over 500 kids participated in the run
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
These 3rd-5th graders ran a half or a full mile depending on grade and preferred distance, enjoying the gorgeous park scenery, dry weather, and even a sunbreak for the full mile event!
