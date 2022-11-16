Shoreline elementary students run in the sun

Wednesday, November 16, 2022

T-shirts have school name and/or mascot
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

More than 500 students from across the Shoreline School district participated in a fun run at Hamlin Park as a culminating event celebrating all of the hard work put in with their weekly running clubs at their schools.

Over 500 kids participated in the run
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

These 3rd-5th graders ran a half or a full mile depending on grade and preferred distance, enjoying the gorgeous park scenery, dry weather, and even a sunbreak for the full mile event! 



