Red Sky Gallery carrying greeting cards by 17 year old artist who created the LFP mural

17 year old artist Austin Picinich has created a line of greeting cards which are carried by Red Sky Gallery in the Lake Forest Park Town Center.





Austin uses his artist talents and marketing skills to help spread environmental awareness.









Stop in to see his new Happy Holidays cards and his brand new, “We are connected” sea life cards.





Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.











