Red Sky Gallery carrying greeting cards by 17 year old artist who created the LFP mural
Saturday, November 12, 2022
Austin uses his artist talents and marketing skills to help spread environmental awareness.
Recently, he teamed up with the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation (LFPSF) to organize the community to paint his "Save the Salmon" mural over the McAleer creek culvert. (See previous story)
Stop in to see his new Happy Holidays cards and his brand new, “We are connected” sea life cards.
Red Sky Gallery is located on the upper level of Town Center at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE in Lake Forest Park.
0 comments:
Post a Comment