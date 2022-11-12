London Bridge celebrates 19 years since release of Pearl Jam's "Lost Dogs" recording

Photo courtesy London Bridge

@pearljam “Lost Dogs” turns 19 today! So many great B-sides, some from the TEN era recorded right here at LBS! #pearljam #lostdogs





London Bridge Studio has been in the Ballinger business district since 1985.





Besides Pearl Jam, they have recorded Dave Matthews, Macklemore, Alice In Chains, Temple Of The Dog, and Blind Melon.





Also Death Cab for Cutie, One Republic and others.





We wrote about the in 2014, when they were fundraising to restore an historic mixing board.











