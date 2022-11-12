London Bridge celebrates 19 years since release of Pearl Jam's "Lost Dogs" recording

Saturday, November 12, 2022

Photo courtesy London Bridge
@pearljam “Lost Dogs” turns 19 today! So many great B-sides, some from the TEN era recorded right here at LBS! #pearljam #lostdogs

London Bridge Studio has been in the Ballinger business district since 1985.  

Besides Pearl Jam, they have recorded Dave Matthews, Macklemore, Alice In Chains, Temple Of The Dog, and Blind Melon.

Also Death Cab for Cutie, One Republic and others.

We wrote about the in 2014, when they were fundraising to restore an historic mixing board.



Posted by DKH at 1:40 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  