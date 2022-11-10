PTA: Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American children

Thursday, November 10, 2022

"Every child, one voice"
Washington State PTA's legislative priorities
Firearms are now the leading cause of death for American children, killing nearly five a day. 

In Washington, we lose a child or young person to firearm or suicide every other day. 

This is a public health crisis! Preventing and reducing gun violence and suicide is one of the Washington State PTA's (WSPTA) top five legislative priorities. 

Washington State PTA shall support legislation or policies that prevent and reduce gun violence and suicide including:
  1. Addressing the disproportionate impact on BIPOC and LGBTQ+ youth.
  2. Funding community-based prevention and intervention programs.
  3. Promoting safe storage of medication and firearms.
  4. Prohibiting the sale or transfer of military-style assault weapons.




