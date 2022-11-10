Ferry whistles will sound to honor veterans

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

This Friday, Nov. 11, WSDOT will observe Veterans Day to honor America's military veterans for their patriotism, bravery and willingness to safeguard our freedoms.

There are 524 veterans employed throughout WSDOT. We’re proud that so many who served our country choose to continue serving others through their work here at WSDOT.





Washington State Ferries will pay tribute to veterans at 11:11am on November 11 by sounding ferry whistles in unison as a salute to current and former military personnel.





They will also fly a flag of one of the six branches of the U.S. military on each of our ferries.







