Jobs: WSDOT Local Programs Technical Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3

Friday, November 11, 2022

WSDOT
Local Programs Technical Engineer – Transportation Engineer 3
Shoreline, WA- Northwest Region
$73,244 - $98,532 Annually

Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Local Programs Technical Engineer at the Northwest Region (NWR) Local Programs Office in Shoreline, Washington. This position is responsible for management and oversight for the delivery of Federally funded projects for all local agencies with Skagit, Whatcom, Island and San Juan County as well as City of Seattle. 

As the Local Program Technical Engineer, you will advise local agencies on procedures, policies, and regulations governing the use of federal and state grants that fund transportation projects. As such, the ideal candidate will have excellent attention to detail and ability to communicate effectively to diverse groups. 

In this position you will be engaged in all aspects of the project development from planning and design to construction documentation and review and final project closeout for a variety of local agency and Federal subrecipient projects which will require engineering judgement and practical and problem-solving skills and communication.

