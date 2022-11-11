Jobs: WSDOT Health and Safety Manager – Northwest Region and Mega Projects
Friday, November 11, 2022
Shoreline, WA – Headquarters
$83,316 - $106,860 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic partner to spearhead and lead safety initiatives for Northwest Region and Mega Projects while collaborating with the Regional Leadership team to meet the agency's goals.
As the Safety and Health Manager, this position is responsible for the leadership and delivery of Northwest Region & Mega Projects Safety and Health Programs, ensuring safety compliance with Federal, State, and WSDOT regulations, policies, and procedures. As a technical expert, you will provide guidance to other professional managers and supervisors and collaborate with the statewide Safety and Health team.
This enterprising individual will provide a great service supporting the vast infrastructure of the Northwest Region, ensuring the safety of WSDOT employees and the general public.
