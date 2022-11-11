Jobs: WSDOT Health and Safety Manager – Northwest Region and Mega Projects





As the Safety and Health Manager, this position is responsible for the leadership and delivery of Northwest Region & Mega Projects Safety and Health Programs, ensuring safety compliance with Federal, State, and WSDOT regulations, policies, and procedures. As a technical expert, you will provide guidance to other professional managers and supervisors and collaborate with the statewide Safety and Health team.









This enterprising individual will provide a great service supporting the vast infrastructure of the Northwest Region, ensuring the safety of WSDOT employees and the general public.

Shoreline, WA – Headquarters$83,316 - $106,860 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a strategic partner to spearhead and lead safety initiatives for Northwest Region and Mega Projects while collaborating with the Regional Leadership team to meet the agency's goals.